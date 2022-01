Manipur Elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates

The party will contest all 60 seats in the northeastern state and win with over two-third margin, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest the polls from Heingang constituency from where he had won in 2017.

The BJP on Sunday released its list of candidates for the upcoming polls in Manipur. The party will contest all 60 seats in the northeastern state, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said. Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest the polls from Heingang constituency from where he had won in 2017. Here is the complete list of constituencies and BJP candidates: Khundrakpam — Thangjam Mohendro Singh Heingang — Nongthombam Biren Singh Khurai — Leishangthem Susindro Meitei Kshetrigao — Nahakpam Indrajit Singh Thongju — Thangom Biswajit Singh Keirao — Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei Andro — Thounaojam Shyamkumar Lamlai — Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh Thangmeiband — Jyotin Waikhom Uripok — Kh. Raghumani Singh, Retd IAS Sagolband — Rajkumar Imo Singh Keishamthong — Elangbam Johnson Singh Singjamei — Yumnam Khemchand Singh Yaiskul — Thokchom Satyabrata Singh Wangkhei — Okram Henry Singh Sekmai (SC) — Heikham Dingo Singh Lamsang — Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh Konthoujam — Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh Patsoi — Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh Langthabal — Karam Shyam Naoriyapakhanglakpa — Soraisam Kebi Devi Wangoi — Oinam Lukhoi Singh Mayang Imphal — Kongkham Robindro Singh Nambol — Thounaojam Basanta Singh Oinam — Laishram Radhakishore Singh Bishnupur — Konthoujam Govindas Moirang — M. Prithiviraj Singh Thanga — Tongbram Robindro Singh Kumbi — S Premchandra Singh Lilong — Y Antas Khan Thoubal — Leitanthem Basanta Singh Wangkhem — Yumnam Nabachandra Singh Heirok — Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Wangjingtentha — Paonam Brojen Singh Khangabok — Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang Wabgai — Usham Deben Singh

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.