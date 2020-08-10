Manipur: BJP-led govt wins trust vote; 8 Congress MLAs defy party whip to skip proceedings

The Congress has 24 MLAs in the House of 60, whose effective strength is 53.
The BJP-led N Biren Singh government in Manipur on Monday won the trust vote 28-16 in
the state assembly.
The confidence motion, moved by Singh, was put to vote after a marathon debate during the one-day special session, and he emerged victorious.
Eight Congress MLAs skipped the proceedings, defying a party whip.
