Man killed as miscreants open fire in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

While Harpreet Gill was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, another man was injured and is undergoing treatment.

Written by India News Desk
A 36-year-old man was shot in the head in Delhi's Bhajanpura on Tuesday evening. (Representational image)

A 36-year-old man was killed and another was injured after unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire at them in North Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Harpreet Gill, was a resident of the Bhajanpura area, police said, adding that he was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, ANI reported.

The injured, identified as Govind Singh, is also a resident of the Bhajanpura area. He is currently undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital.

According to the police, the two were travelling on a motorbike near Subhash Vihar in the Bhajanpura area at around 11.40 pm when five assailants intercepted them and opened fire. Gill was shot in the head.

The miscreants fled the spot after firing at the victims.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

Delhi

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 10:31 IST

