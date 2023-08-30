Man killed as miscreants open fire in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

A 36-year-old man was killed and another was injured after unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire at them in North Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Harpreet Gill, was a resident of the Bhajanpura area, police said, adding that he was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, ANI reported.

Delhi Police says, "It was found that Harpreet (deceased) and Govind (injured) were on their bike near Gali No. 8 when five boys on a scooty and a bike intercepted them. The assailants opened unprovoked fire and ran away from the spot. CCTV in the area is being scanned. Efforts… — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

The injured, identified as Govind Singh, is also a resident of the Bhajanpura area. He is currently undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital.

According to the police, the two were travelling on a motorbike near Subhash Vihar in the Bhajanpura area at around 11.40 pm when five assailants intercepted them and opened fire. Gill was shot in the head.

The miscreants fled the spot after firing at the victims.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.

