Viluppuram Mailam Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Anandhababu M Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Ayyanar N Anti Corruption Dynamic Party Awaited
Divya P Naam Indiar Party Awaited
Gopu V S IND Awaited
Karvannan K IND Awaited
Krishnamurthy K IND Awaited
Manavalan A Anna MGR Dravida Makkal Kalgam Awaited
Purushothaman K Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi Awaited
Ranjith Kumar M BSP Awaited
Ranjitha V IND Awaited
Sekar Nayakar I M All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Shanmugam C Ve AIADMK Awaited
Siva S IND Awaited
Suresh Kumar S Indhia Kudiarasu Katchi Awaited
Tamizharasan M IND Awaited
Venkatesan L Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam Awaited
Vidjaivikram S Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Vijay Niranjan A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Vijayaganth K IND Awaited
Vinoth R Thakkam Katchi Awaited
Counting of votes for the Mailam assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Mailam Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 89.64% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Mailam assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Pattali Makkal Katchi candidate won from Mailam with a margin of 2230 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Mailam assembly elections?

Mailam Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Sivakumar C Dr. Masilamani R 2230
Party Name Pattali Makkal Katchi Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Mailam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Mailam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.