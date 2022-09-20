Maharashtra Panchayat elections: Eknath Shinde claims first electoral win since taking charge as CM

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat election 2022 result: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction on Monday registered a huge win in the state’s gram panchayat elections as 259 candidates backed by the Maharashtra’s BJP unit and 40 nominees supported by the Shinde faction emerged victorious in the recently-held polls.

The first phase of gram panchayat elections were held across 16 districts in 547 gram panchayats on Sunday with a voter turnout of 76 per cent. The second phase, that will witness elections to 1,166 gram panchayats across 18 districts, will be held on October 13. The results will be declared on October 14.

The candidates didn’t represent any party and the results were declared on Monday. Apart from the gram panchayat polls, direct elections to elect village sarpanches also took place. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday declared that 259 BJP-backed candidates were elected to the post of sarpanches, while adding that 40 nominees from the Shinde faction have also been elected as sarpanches.

“The results in the gram panchayat polls have restored people’s faith in the Shinde-Fadnavis government,” said Bawankule.

This is the first big decisive win against the Opposition by the Shinde-Fadnavis government since they took over the reins in June. Shinde had revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray government and walked out of the party along with 39 legislators. After the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was reduced to a minority in Maharashtra, the former Chief Minister handed his resignation to the Governor after choosing to skip the no-confidence motion moved against him.