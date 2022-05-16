Maharashtra BJP spokesperson slapped for ‘derogatory’ post against Sharad Pawar, no arrests yet — Watch shocking visuals

Two days after Maharashtra state BJP spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar’s physical assault allegedly by Nationalist Congress Party workers in his office was caught on camera, the Pune Police was yet to take any action against the group. The BJP spokesperson was allegedly slapped by NCP party men on Saturday over “derogatory” social media remarks aimed at party chief Sharad Pawar.

A video of the attack went viral after state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil posted it on Twitter. “Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pvt. Vinayak Ambekar has been attacked by NCP goons…. on behalf of BJP, I strongly condemn this attack. These NCP goons must be dealt with immediately!” read the caption in Marathi.

In the video shared by Patil, a group of men, allegedly workers of the NCP, are seen having a heated altercation with Ambekar, while he is seated at his desk. It is in the midst of this altercation that an individual suddenly lands a blow on his face.

Ambekar filed a complaint at the Khadak police station in the city’s Shukrawar Peth area that he was assaulted at his Pune office. Subsequently, the Pune Police registered a non-cognizable offence against the four men under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). However, no arrests have been made so far, a police officer told The Indian Express.

Ambekar alleged that the purpose behind the ‘pre-planned attack’ was to make a video and circulate it. He claimed that he had already removed some lines from his Facebook post after few senior BJP leaders objected to it.

Ambekar told The Indian Express, “I had posted a poem on my Facebook page. I had not named anyone. But yes I agree I should not have written the last two lines in the poem. I also got a call from our leaders Girish Bapat and Jagdish Mullick. They said they had got a call from NCP’s Ankush Kakade objecting to my post. I immediately deleted the two lines on the request of my leaders. But I also realised that the two lines were unwarranted. I then posted an apology on the Facebook post.”

“It’s not my party’s tradition to wish bad things for anyone. When this was brought to my notice, I retracted the last two lines from the post. The rest of the post still stands and it does not name anyone,” Ambekar further told The Indian Express.