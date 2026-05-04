Madurai Madurai-north Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A.Kallanai Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
A.Rajangam IND Awaited
C.Sathishkumar IND Awaited
D.Mohamed Ismail IND Awaited
G.Thalapathi DMK Awaited
J.Kesavarajah IND Awaited
M J Voltaire SUCI(C) Awaited
M.P.Sankarapandi IND Awaited
N.Kuppusamy IND Awaited
P Muthusamy IND Awaited
P.Saravanan AIADMK Awaited
R Rajkumar Naam Indiar Party Awaited
V Thirunavukkarasu Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Counting of votes for the Madurai-north assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Madurai-north Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 72.22% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Madurai-north assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Madurai-north with a margin of 22916 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Madurai-north assembly elections?

Madurai-north Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Thalapathi G Saravanan P 22916
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam Bharatiya Janta Party

Madurai-north Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Madurai-north Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.