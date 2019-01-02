Madhya Pradesh: Congress govt makes reciting Vande Mataram optional for government employees, draws BJP ire

Vande Mataram controversy

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has put on hold the previous BJP government’s order directing government employees to recite the national song Vande Mataram in the Secretariat on the first working day of every month. According to news agency ANI, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday informed that this tradition of singing Vande Mataram has been put on hold, adding the order will be implemented in a new form.

“The order to recite Vande Mataram in the Secretariat on the first day of the month has been put on hold. A decision has been taken to implement the order in a new form,” ANI quoted him as saying.

“Those who do not recite Vande Mataram are not patriots?” Nath who took over as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh last month asked. Nath holds the portfolio of General Administration Department (GAD) which organised the monthly event.

For the first time since 2005, on January 1 (Tuesday), the first working day of the month, Madhya Pradesh government employees skipped Vande Mataram in the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, BJP’s former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed the Congress government for putting the decision on hold. Chouhan said it is unfortunate that Congress ended this tradition.

“It is a mantra that instils a sense of patriotism and so BJP government had decided that we will start weekly Cabinet meetings with it and that it will be sung at Vallabh Bhavan (Secretariat) on the first day of every month,” he said.

Chouhan had served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh between November 2005 and December 2018. His BJP lost power to the Congress in the just concluded Assembly polls in the state.

Chouhan demanded from the Congress government to reintroduce the tradition otherwise he will visit the Secretariat on January 6 to sing Vande Mataram.

“If they don’t do it, I will sing Vande Mataram with patriots at Vallabh Bhavan. I have decided that I will sing Vande Mataram in the premises at 11 am on January 6,” he added.