Madhya Pradesh Govt Formation Live: Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister today

Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan oath, Madhya Pradesh CM Oath Live: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, media reports said. Chouhan will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lalji Tandon at 7 PM, said the reports. The BJP has not yet staked claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh, three days after Congress’ CM Kamal Nath resigned following rebellion by 22 of the party MLAs including six ministers. Reports say a meeting of senior BJP leaders is expected to take place in Delhi on Monday. Once the central leadership of party gives its nod to the state unit, the BJP legislature party meeting will be held to elect its leader. Chouhan, who served as the CM of Madhya Pradesh before losing power to Kamal Nath in December 2018, will in all likelihood be elected the leader of the legislature party. The BJP will then meet the Governor to stake the claim to form the government. In the 230-member Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 107 MLAs. While two seats were already vacant, the acceptance of 22 Congress MLAs resignation has reduced the effective strength to 206. In the current assembly, a political party or an alliance needs to secure the support of 104 MLAs. The Congress has 92 MLAs.

