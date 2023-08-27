MP Assembly Election 2023 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly election is slated to be held later this year. The state is all set to see a tight electoral contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In the last Assembly elections that were held in 2018, the Congress had stormed to power in the state, along with two other states – Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress party had emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats against BJP’s 109 seats, ousting the saffron party of its 15-year rule. Congress leader Kamal Nath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state in 2018. However, fifteen months later, stumped by the rebellion of party colleague Jyodiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP and the resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, Kamal Nath had stepped down and resigned as the Chief Minister, following which BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned as the CM of the state for the fourth time.

MP Assembly Election 2023

Just months away from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP is ramping up its preparations for the polls, with the focus on various welfare schemes that has been undertaken by the Chouhan-led government. As part of its poll strategy in MP, the BJP is trying to ensure that in tougher seats, especially in tribal areas and in the constituencies where the Congress has an edge traditionally. Interestingly, in a first, the BJP announced its candidates for 39 seats in the state, which it had lst in the last Assembly elections. The list included 21 reserved constituencies — 13 Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats and eight Scheduled Caste (SC) seats, along with five women candidates. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which is also in fray has released names of seven candidates, in its first list, while Samajwadi Party declared its candidates for four constituencies–all of which are in the Bundelkhand and Gwalior-Chambal regions.

Madhya Pradesh 2023 Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the schedule for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections. As soon as the ECI announces the dates of the elections, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect. The last elections in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 took place in a single-phase for all 230 seats on November 28, 2018. The counting of votes took place on December 11, 2018.

MP Assembly Election 2023 total seats

There are 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. In the 2018 elections, the Congress had bagged 114 seats, short of majority of 116 seats, and the BJP finished a close secondwith 109 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party had won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one seats. Four seats were bagged by Independents. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had won his traditional Budhni seat by a margin of 58,699 votes defeated Congress’ Arun Yadav.

In the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP had come to power with a massive majority bagging 166 seats, while Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 58 and four seats respectively.

MP Assembly Election Opinion Polls 2023

Four opinion polls conducted for the Madhya Pradesh elections so far have predicted contradictory outcomes for the political parties. While two have predicted a clear win for the Congress, two predict a rerun of the BJP government under CM shivraj Singh Chouhan. The magic figure to form a government is 116. According to the ABP-CVoter survey, the Congress could win 108-120 seats out of the 230 seats, while the BJP is projected to finish at a marginally lower tally of 106-118. Another pre-poll survey conducted by IBC24 predicts that the Congress will emerge as the clear winner, bagging 119 seats, while the BJP may end up with 101 seats, lower than its 2018 tally of 109.

Meanwhile, a survey by Times Now, the BJP is set to get a thumping majority, winning 153 seats in the 230-member Assembly, and the Congress might just get 58 seats. The pre-poll survey by News Nation also suggests a similar outcome, with the BJP registering a staggering majority in the key Hindi heartland state.

MP Assembly Election CM Candidates 2023

While the BJP has maintained that it is going to contest the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it remains unclear who will be the CM candidates for the other parties – Congress, BSP, Samajwadi Party as well as Aam Aadmi Party. However, for the Congress, the name of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is speculated.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the face of the party for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, thereby signalling his CM candidature.

For the Congress, Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh had said that the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of state Congress president Kamal Nath, who will be the CM face.

In 2018, when Nath took over as CM in December following Congress’ victory, he was then a Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara. To continue as chief minister, he had to become an MLA within six months. For the purpose, a by-poll to Chhindwara assembly seat was held after its MLA Deepak Saxena, a close lieutenant of Nath resigned from the state assembly. The Chhindwara Assembly constituency by-poll was held along with the Lok Sabha elections, which Nath won and later took oath as an MLA.