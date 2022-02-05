‘Ma Saraswati doesn’t differentiate’: Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students

Some colleges in Karnataka have refused to allow the entry of girls wearing hijab.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today supported the hijab-wearing students of Karnataka who were not allowed inside their college. Voice his support for the students, Rahul Gandhi said that the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education. In a tweet, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.

“By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.



Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2022

Some colleges in Karnataka have refused to allow the entry of girls wearing hijab. The BJP leaders have maintained that all students should follow the uniform code. “Our government stood with Muslim women by scrapping Triple Talaq. All those speaking on individual liberty, speak on restrictions on Muslim women in mosques. Everyone should follow a uniform system inside a government campus. That’s my only intention,” said Karnataka Minister Sunil Kumar Karkala.

Yesterday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had also criticised the move. “This kind of policy is wrong. We’ve Sikhs who wear turbans, Christians have their crucifix around their neck, we’ve Hindus who sometimes comes with ‘Tilak’, all of this is normal,” he said.

Earlier, Karnataka minister BC Nagesh had said that the government doesn’t want the education institution to become the warfield of two communities. “It’s a sacred place and every student should feel equal. We took a clear stand that this (wearing hijab) should not be done at the premises of the institutions,” he said.

A petition has already been filed in the court against the Karnataka government’s move.