Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asks young CAs to boost economy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday asked young chartered accountants to contribute to the nation’s economic development. Addressing the annual convocation organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in New Delhi, Birla said, “I welcome you all to this noble profession wherein you can contribute whole heartedly to the economic development of this nation. The competition is very high in this profession and it requires hard work and dedication to achieve it. Let’s celebrate this day as Siddhi Diwas, for celebrating the hard work you have put in.”

At New Delhi, 1,420 new members were awarded membership certificate and in total around 7,000 members would be conferred with certificates in ceremonies being organised across the country, an ICAI statement said.