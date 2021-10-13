Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish denied bail by UP court

UP Police Crime Branch cross-questioned Ashish Mishra and Ankit Das for an hour.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra’s son Ashish and one other accused were today denied bail by an Uttar Pradesh court in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed. Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram today rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra and his aide Ashish Pandey.

Meanwhile, a Monitoring committee probing the case has arrested Ankit Das in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Das was today presented before the Magistrate who remanded him to three-day police custody from October 14-17 and judicial custody till October 22. Shekhar Bharti, staff of Ankit Das was also remanded to three-day police custody. Das had surrendered before the police yesterday. He also accepted that he had escaped to Nepal on October 8.

Later in the day, the UP Police Crime Branch cross-questioned Ashish Mishra and Ankit Das for an hour. During the interrogation, Das said that Ashish was not present in the Fortuner during the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Das also claimed that no firing happened during the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Police have so far arrested five people in the case including Ashish Mishra and Lavkush. Mishra was arrested on October 9 after around 13 hours of questioning.

On the other hand, UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak today met the families of BJP worker Shubham Mishra and car driver Hari Om who were killed in the Lakhimpur violence on October 3rd. While four farmers were killed on the day after being mowed down by a vehicle allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra, four others including two BJP workers were killed by the mob during the violence triggered by the incident.

A Congress delegation comprising of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi today met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a letter demanding the sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra and a probe by sitting Supreme Court judges.