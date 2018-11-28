Kashmir weather: Cloud cover warms up valley except Gulmarg ski resort

Weather in Jammu and Kashmir was expected to remain dry and cloudy during the next 24 hours till Thursday.

Minimum temperatures across the Kashmir Valley, except for the Gulmarg ski resort, rose above the freezing point on Wednesday due to an overnight cloud cover, the Met said.

Srinagar city recorded 2.2 as the minimum temperature while it was 1.4 in Pahalgam and minus 0.8 in Gulmarg, a MET department official said.

Jammu city recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 12.2, Batote 7.8, Bannihal 5.5 and Bhaderwah 4.6 as their minimum temperatures.