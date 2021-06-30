Kashmir ‘Love Jihad’ row: Woman caught in ‘conversion’ row married to Sikh man

Manmeet Kaur has come to Delhi to take Guru Sahib’s blessings and thank the Sangat for their support, said Sirsa.

The 18-year-old Sikh girl caught in the alleged conversion or ‘love jihad’ incident in Srinagar was married to a fellow Sikh man Sukhpreet Singh yesterday. Earlier, Manmeet Kaur was handed over to her family following allegations that she was forcibly married to a Muslim man in Srinagar. The couple was married at a gurdwara in Pulwama and left for New Delhi along with their families.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna said that the girl and boy knew each other and neither of them was forced to get married.

Kaur’s family along with members of the Sikh community had protested outside a court in Srinagar alleging that she was forcibly married to a Muslim man. While the police is yet to officially comment on the issue, sources told The Indian Express that Kaur, when presented before a magistrate, she said that she had married of her own free will.

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also visited Srinagar and alleged ‘love jihad’, demanding the Centre to implement stricter laws like Uttar Prades and Madhya Pradesh in the valley.

Sirsa, who was present during the wedding, came to Delhi with the couple and tweeted photographs of Kaur with her bridegroom and family yesterday. “Thanking the Sangat for extending such an enthusiastic Welcome to Sikh daughter, Manmeet Kaur from Srinagar, who was forcefully converted but she has regained her freedom. She has come to Delhi with us today to take blessings and thank the Sangat for supporting her family,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, “Paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib with Manmeet Kaur, the Sikh daughter from Kashmir who was forcibly converted. But her family fought for faith and got her back. Manmeet Kaur has come to Delhi to take Guru Sahib’s blessings and thank the Sangat for their support.”

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, yesterday said that its members met local Sikh community leaders as well as SAD leaders to settle the issue amicably. The MMU also warned against attempts by ‘outside elements’ to create a rift among communities.

On the other hand, a delegation of Sikhs met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Delhi yesterday and submitted a memorandum about the alleged forced conversion and wedding of Sikh girls in Kashmir.