Sivaganga Karaikudi Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Aziz Abdul Rahman. J Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Dherpoki V.Pandi Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam Awaited
Dinesh. K IND Awaited
Dr.Prabhu. Tk Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Jeevitha. A IND Awaited
Kalidass. R IND Awaited
Kalimuthu. A All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Karuppiah. K Republican Party of India (Athawale) Awaited
Lakshmanan. R IND Awaited
Mangudi. S INC Awaited
Manimaran. R IND Awaited
Muthukumar. K IND Awaited
Newton Babu. C Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Pandi. S IND Awaited
Prabu. G IND Awaited
Ramanathan. S.V IND Awaited
Ramu. M IND Awaited
Ranjithkumar Balusamy BSP Awaited
Seeman Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Selvi. K IND Awaited
Shanthi. B IND Awaited
Suresh. V IND Awaited
Udhuman Ali. M.S IND Awaited
Veeramanikandan. V IND Awaited
Velu. K IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Karaikudi assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Karaikudi Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 74.2% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Karaikudi assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Karaikudi with a margin of 21589 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Karaikudi assembly elections?

Karaikudi Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name S.Mangudi H.Raja 21589
Party Name Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janta Party

Karaikudi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Karaikudi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.