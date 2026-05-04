What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Kangayam Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 91.58% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Kangayam assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Kangayam with a margin of 7331 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Kangayam assembly elections?

Kangayam Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes) Candidate Name Saminathan.M.P Ramalingam.A.S 7331 Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Kangayam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Kangayam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:

The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.