Kamal Nath questions Centre on surgical strike again, says ‘no photo, only buzz in media’

Kamal Nath demands proof of surgical strike from Modi government. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has on Friday stood by his comment on the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in 2016 and said there are no figures or photos to prove the government’s claims of having conducted a cross-border operation. Nath said he was right in questioning and demanding evidence from the government.

The Congress leader said that he is not saying the operation was fake, but if the strike happened, the government should provide some information.

“There are no figures, no photo and only buzz in the media. Our Army, Air Force are not involved in doing fake works. But at least share the information,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Chhindwara on Thursday, Kamal Nath had questioned the claims of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of the Indian Army having conducted surgical strikes across the border. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not talk about India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, but he talks about the surgical strike.

Nath further sought to remind that 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war when India Gandhi was prime minister.

“The BJP does not remember the 90,000 Pakistani soldiers who surrendered during Indira Gandhi’s tenure. They will not want to hear about that. They claim of carrying out a surgical strike. Which surgical strike? When and where was the surgical strike? Tell the country about it clearly,” he said and also slammed former CM and saffron party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan for speaking “blatant lies”.

The Indian Army in September 2016 carried a cross border operation in PoK to destroy launchpads of Pakistani terrorists, causing severe damage to terror camps. The operation was executed to avenge the killings of Indian soldiers in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani terrorists.