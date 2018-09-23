Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passes away at 64

Lajmi breathed her last here at a hospital, where she was admitted in the intensive care unit since Tuesday due to kidney-related issues. (File photo: IE)

Filmmaker and screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi, noted for films like “Rudaali” and “Daman”, died here on Sunday following a multiple organ failure, said her spokesperson.

She was 64.

“Extremely sorry to inform you that Kalpana Lajmi passed away this morning at 4.30 a.m.,” the filmmaker’s spokesperson Parul Chawla told IANS.

Lajmi breathed her last here at a hospital, where she was admitted in the intensive care unit since Tuesday due to kidney-related issues, the spokesperson added.

The cremation will take place at 12.30 p.m. at the Oshiwara crematorium.

Lajmi had been undergoing dialysis for a couple of years, and true to her indomitable spirit, had said in an interview last year: “My kidneys have failed, but I haven’t.”

She debuted as a feature film director with “Ek Pal”. Her last directorial was “Chingaari”, based on the novel “The Prostitute and the Postman” by the late Bhupen Hazarika, her long-time companion.

Her memoir “Bhupen Hazarika: As I Knew Him” was launched earlier this month.

Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran filmmaker #KalpanaLajmi ji. Her contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 23, 2018

You will be missed Kalpanaji.Was not your time to go..but may your heart now be at peace.???????????????????? . Those days while shooting Daman will be a treasured memory. #KalpanaLajmi Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/mtteS4nAlZ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 23, 2018

The filmmaker is survived by her brother and mother.