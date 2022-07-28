Jharkhand judge death case: Court finds two accused guilty of murder, sentencing next week

A year after Jharkhand Additional Sessions judge Uttam Anand was killed after being run over by an autorickshaw under mysterious circumstances, a special CBI court in Ranchi today convicted the two accused in the case. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced next week.

The CBI probe, which had raised many questions and contradictions, saw several twists and turns as the Jharkhand High Court pulled up the state government for running a pre-historic forensic lab, while it had lambasted the central agency for submitting two contrasting brain-profiling reports on the same accused.

The 50-year-old judge went out for a morning walk at 5 am on July 28, 2021, when an autorickshaw ran over him on an empty road. After being rushed to the Dhanbad Medical College, he was declared dead at 9 am.

The two accused in the case, autorickshaw driver Rahul Verma and his accomplice Lakhan Verma were charged under IPC Section 302 (murder), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and Section 34 (common intention).

The police had said that the murder was pre-planned and a case of hit and run, while the accused argued in the court that they were intoxicated, and had hit a stone before hitting the judge, calling it an accident. The state government had handed over the case to the CBI for investigation. A chargesheet was filed against the accused last October.