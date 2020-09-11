Jamtara-based phishing racket busted in Delhi, gang posed as bank executives to cheat customers

Representational pic.

The Delhi Police claimed to have busted a gang involving six persons who were running a phishing scam. The gang was operating from Jamtara district in Jharkhand.

According to a report in The Indian Express, all the six have been arrested. Three of them hail from Jamtara.

The modus operandi involved the accused posing as bank executives and stealing money from their accounts.

The matter was reported after a man informed the Delhi Police about the gang. The victim had called up a toll-free number of Axis Bank from Google search. No one picked that call. The man later received another call from another number. The caller posed as a bank employee.

The victim was asked to click on a link which was sent via text message. He was supposed to click that link to resolve his issue with the bank. However, he was duped of Rs 63,800 after a minute.

The victim filed a complaint at Rohini’s Begumpur police station.

PK Mishra, DCP (Rohini) said that the police first tracked the transaction and found that it was made through a Paytm account. The accused were using multiple SIMs for calling people and for transactions.

“We checked the statement of the account and found another account linked to the number. The KYC details of both the accounts were recovered,” Mishra said.

He said that through a series of bank transactions, the police zeroed in on a man named Nasim. Nasim is a local of Jamtara and had recently come to Delhi. He was arrested on August 21 from New Delhi Railway Station and taken into custody while he was boarding a train to Jamtara.

Police claimed to have recovered 15 new ATM cards, swipe machines and fingerprint scanner from his possession.

During questioning, Nasim told the police about two of his associates Iqbal and Sagir. The police have arrested Iqbal.

Another investigating team found that some of the accused men were hiding in West Bengal. The team visited IndusInd Bank in Birbhum and traced one accused named Ranjit Dey and his friend Prakash Mandal.

Day and Mandal told police that they work with Ata-ul and Jamiruddin. While Ata-ul absconded, Jamiruddin was arrested from Lucknow with another accused Md Daud.

Police said that they have recovered Rs 1.78 lakh cash, ATM cards and one chequebook from their possession.