Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed in Badgam district

Following specific information about militant presence in Kuthpora village, a cordon and search operation was launched.
Two militants were killed and three soldiers injured in a gunfight on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district, police said.
Security forces had started a cordon and search operation in Kuthpora village after receiving specific information about militant presence.
As the search party was closing on the hiding militants they fired triggering an encounter. The identity of the slain militants were yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.
Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Badgam and Pulwama districts.
