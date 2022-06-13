‘Is this cinema hall?’ Patna HC judge raps Bihar IAS officer over ‘inappropriate’ dress code

A Patna High Court judge on Friday pulled up a senior IAS officer for his ‘inappropriate’ dress code as he showed up in the court. While the officer tried to convey that he was unaware of any dress code, the judge rebuked him asking whether he had come to a cinema hall.

Anand Kishor, Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development in Bihar government, had appeared in the court of Justice PB Bajanthri. Kishor is considered very close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In the two-minute video clip from the court shared on social media, the judge reprimands the IAS officer for showing up for a hearing in a white shirt with open collars and open blazer.

“Don’t you know what dress code you have to wear in the court? Did you not go for IAS training in Mussoorie?” The judged asked Kishore.

“What is this? What is wrong with IAS officers in the state of Bihar? They don’t know how to appear in the court? Formal dress means at least a coat. And collar should not be open,” Justice Bajanthri added as the officer stood in dismay while struggling to find words to explain himself.

Trying to defend himself, Kishore said that there was no official code on wearing a coat in the summer. The judge, however, was not impressed with this explanation.

“When you come to court there should be a proper dress code. Do you think this is a cinema hall?” the judge upbraided the officer.