Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022: Investment proposals worth Rs 10 Lakh crore lined up, claims Ashok Gehlot govt

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government said on Thursday that it has lined up proposals worth over Rs 10 lakh crore across sectors ahead of the upcoming ‘Invest Rajasthan 2022’ Summit which the state is scheduled to host on October 7 and 8. Discussing the upcoming two-day event, Rajasthan Industries minister Shakuntala Rawat said that the summit will commemorate the fructification of investment proposals received in Rajasthan.

“On October 7 and 8, 2022, the Rajasthan government will host the ‘Invest Rajasthan Summit’ in Jaipur. It will host approximately 3000 delegates from various sectors to have deliberations on varied sectors during conclaves, sessions on start-ups, agri and agri processing, future-ready sectors, tourism, and MSME. The Summit will commemorate the fructification of investment proposals received in Rajasthan,” she said.

Investment proposals that have already received clearances include those from Reliance and Adani Group, among several others, a statement issued by the state government said.

“The Summit will see breakaway sessions on topics addressing new age agendas pertaining to Tourism, Renewable energy, MSMEs, Agri, and Startups. For the MoUs and LoIs signed, the government is putting in a lot of effort to provide clearances and permissions so that these can be started timely,” said Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan.

The government said that of the 4,192 memorandums of understanding and letters of intent it received at the recently held ‘Start-up Conclave’, 39% have either been implemented or are in the advanced stages of setting up their ventures in the state. The government said it is aiming to push this figure further and have most of the MoUs/LoIs on the ground before the Summit.

CM Gehlot has maintained through the months leading up to the Summit that Rajasthan holds great potential for investors and the measures taken by his government have ensured a positive atmosphere that draws businesses to invest in the state from India and abroad.

The state government had conducted roadshows and programmes in different parts of the country leading up to the Summit. The government claims that the proposed investments have the potential to generate over 9 lakh employment opportunities in the state.