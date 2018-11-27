India provides $5 million aid to Myanmar under friendship project

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 9:14 AM

India has extended a $5 million aid to Myanmar in the second round of funding under the Myanmar-India Friendship Project, authorities said on Tuesday.

The cash assistance was handed over by Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri to Myanmar Minister of Border Affairs Lt-Gen Ye Aung on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Myanmar and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding for border development in May 2012 as part of the project, under which India is to provide a total of $25 million to Myanmar, divided into five rounds with $5 million each.

With the first round of aid, Myanmar completed eight road and bridge projects, 21 school projects and 17 health projects in Chin state and the Naga Self-Administered Zone in 2015, the authorities said.

By the second round of cash assistance extended, Myanmar will complete 20 road and bridge projects and 11 school projects.

