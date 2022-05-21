‘India not in a good place’: Rahul Gandhi at London conclave

Expressing his concern that a breakdown of democracy in India can have devastating effects on the world, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the country is witnessing two forms of governance, one that crushes dissenting voices and the other that listens.

While addressing the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London, Rahul said that the Opposition parties including the Congress need to build an idea to counter the BJP-RSS ideology that has penetrated every part of the country. Rahul claimed that the BJP has polarised the whole country and part of it was achieved through the “total dominance of media.”

“RSS has built a structure that has penetrated into the large mass. Opposition parties & Congress need to build such a structure…there is another aspect that is throttling the conversation because there is control of the media through this concentration of capital,” Rahul was quoted as saying in the conference by news agency ANI.

While taking a dig at the ruling PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Rahul accused the BJP of creating an unstable environment in the country.

“India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark and we’ll be in big trouble. I think that’s also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress – that brings people, communities, states, & religions together,” said Rahul.

When asked about a way to counter the BJP’s dominance in the country’s politics, Rahul said that the Opposition needed to reach out “aggressively” to the remaining 60-70% of the population who were not voting for the BJP.

“We need to go much more aggressively to the large mass of people, to 60-70% of people who don’t vote for the BJP and we need to do it together,” said Rahul.

Calling the Modi government’s privatisation drive “very dangerous”, Rahul claimed that most of the country’s key infrastructures are owned by one company.

“I think it’s very dangerous for one company to control all airports, all ports, all the infrastructure. It (Private sector monopoly) has never existed in this form. It has never existed with such a massive concentration of power & capital,” said Rahul, in an apparent reference to the Adani Group.

Rahul also warned that if the BJP is not stopped, then the political environment in the country can get more heated up.

“We need to cool this temperature down because if this temperature doesn’t cool down, things can go wrong,” said Rahul.