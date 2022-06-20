scorecardresearch

‘If Modi walks Hitler’s path, he will die Hitler’s death’: Ex-Congress minister stirs controversy amid Agnipath row

Congress leader Subosh Kant Sahay on Monday made a controversial remark against Narendra Modi, saying the prime minister “will die Hitler’s death” if he continues to follow the German dictator’s path.

“Modi came as a juggler and started dictatorship. I feel that he (PM Modi) crossed all history of Hitler. Hitler too had created an organisation called Khakee. If Modi continues to walk Hitler’s path, he will die Hitler’s death. Remember this Modi,” Sahay said at party’s ‘Satyagrah’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in protest against Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case.

Sahay was the Union tourism minister in the UPA-II government. Sahay was asked to resign in 2012 from his ministerial post by Manmohan Singh in light of favouring his brother in allocation of coal mine blocks in the infamous Coal Scam.

Hundreds of Congress workers are protesting at Jantar Mantar against the ED action of Gandhis in the National Herald money laundering case and the Centre’s Agnipath scheme which has sparked violent protests across the country.

