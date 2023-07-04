In horrifying visuals from Hyderabad, a speeding car rammed into people out on a morning walk on Bandlaguda road, killing three persons and injuring four others. The deceased, including a mother and a child, succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the incident, media reports said.

A speeding car is seen skidding on the road before it rams into the three women out on their morning walk. The police received a distress call soon after the incident and promptly arrived at the location. The deceased are believed to be residents of Shanti Nagar Colony.

The injured were immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention. Their bodies were subsequently transferred to the mortuary at Osmania Hospital.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and a probe is underway. Eyewitnesses said that the car was overspeeding and the driver lost control resulting in the accident.

More details are awaited.