scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Hyderabad horror: Three dead as speeding car rams into morning walkers, shocking video surfaces

Hyderabad hit-and-run: The driver abandoned the car and fled the scene, leaving three persons, including a mother and daughter, dead.

Written by India News Desk
Hyderababd accident video
Three persons, including a women and her daughter, died in the accident on Tuesday. (Screenshot/PTI)

In horrifying visuals from Hyderabad, a speeding car rammed into people out on a morning walk on Bandlaguda road, killing three persons and injuring four others. The deceased, including a mother and a child, succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the incident, media reports said.

A speeding car is seen skidding on the road before it rams into the three women out on their morning walk. The police received a distress call soon after the incident and promptly arrived at the location. The deceased are believed to be residents of Shanti Nagar Colony.

The injured were immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention. Their bodies were subsequently transferred to the mortuary at Osmania Hospital.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and a probe is underway. Eyewitnesses said that the car was overspeeding and the driver lost control resulting in the accident.

More details are awaited.

More Stories on
Hyderabad

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 15:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS