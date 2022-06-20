Himachal Pradesh: 11 people stranded in cable car mid-air in Parwanoo, rescue ops underway

As many as 11 people got stranded in a cable car that stopped midway in Himachal Pradesh’s Parwanoo on Monday afternoon. Five of the 11 stranded tourists have been rescued so far while an operation is underway to save others, said Pranav Chauhan, DSP Parwanoo.

The tourists have been stuck mid-air for the last 1.5 hours. Another cable car has been deployed for their rescue and the police are monitoring the operation. All of these tourists are from Delhi.

“11 people including two senior citizens and four women are stuck in a cable car trolley for the last 1.5 hours following a technical fault in the cable car system. Rescue operation is underway,” said Pranav Chauhan, DSP Parwanoo.

A trolley has been deployed on the cable to rescue the stranded people, according to the Solan district police chief. “The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and police team monitoring the situation,” the superintendent of police further told ANI.

In April this year, three people had died after tourists were stuck in cable cars in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district for more than 40 hours following a technical snag. Altogether, 50 people had been rescued from the cable cars after a malfunction on the 770-m ropeway to the Trikut Hills, a popular tourist spot.