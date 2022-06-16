High court judge’s daughter arrested seven years after shooter Sippy Sidhu’s murder, CBI says love affair gone wrong

The daughter of a high court judge has been arrested in connection with the 2015 killing of a nation-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Singh.

Kalyani – daughter of the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina (also the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court) – has been sent to four-day police custody.

The CBI had demanded a 10-day custody of Kalyani, but managed to secure remand for four days to interrogate her to identify the killers, recover the weapons and the vehicle used in the murder.

According to a News18 report, the CBI found some documentary evidence suggesting that Kalyani Singh and Sidhu were involved in a romantic relationship which had turned sour.

The Times of India reported that Kalyani wanted to marry Sidhu, but the latter’s parents did not agree. The report further quoted CBI alleging that Sippy Sidhu had leaked some objectionable pictures to parents and friends of the accused.

An angry Kalyani called Sidhu on the evening of September 18, 2015 on his mobile phone and asked him to meet her at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, the day he was shot four times with a .12 bore gun.

According to a report by India Today, the forensic examination confirmed that there were four bullet marks on Sidhu’s body and two different weapons were used.

The CBI said evidence showed that Kalyani was present with Sidhu at the park and was seen running away along with unknown assailants. The agency said she was evasive in her response and was deceptive in the polygraph test on questions related to the murder.

Sidhu’s family had then alleged the involvement of a judge’s daughter. The woman was summoned and questioned twice by the Chandigarh Police during the initial probe, as per Hindustan Times.

After Sidhu’s family held protests alleging that she was being shielded by police, the UT administration on 22 January, 2016, recommended a CBI probe into the case. In 2016, the case was transferred to the CBI after which the agency registered an FIR and began a probe.

The CBI had in 2016 announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for information in the case. “While some calls had come in, the information hadn’t helped in advancing the case by much,” a CBI official, on the condition of anonymity told Hindustan Times.

The CBI in December 2021 again announced a reward of ₹10 lakh to any person who provided credible information about the murder, as per Hindustan Times.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Sidhu’s mother Deepinder Kaur Sidhu said that she had been saying from day one that Kalyani must be questioned to find out who killed her son.

She said she had told the investigating agencies that it was Kalyani who called Sidhu to the park in Sector 27 on the day of the murder.

“I have been waiting for long. There was a delay in the arrest but I still believe in law and am hopeful that the culprits will be punished,” she said.

Sidhu had returned from Canada two days before his murder, she added. “He was in my lap before leaving the house, she added. “He received a call and then left. He told me about the woman who called him. Then I got the terrible news,” Kaur told the newspaper.