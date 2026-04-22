Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary. In a message shared on X, the PM said that those killed “will never be forgotten,” calling the April 22, 2025 incident a tragedy that still weighs heavily on the nation. He also made it loud and clear that India will not give in to terrorism.

“Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister added that his thoughts are with the families who are still dealing with the loss of their loved ones. “As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” he wrote.

Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026

The statement comes as many families are still coping with their loss. On April 22 last year, terrorists shot dead 26 people, mostly tourists, in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, sparking outrage across the country.

Operation Sindoor and India’s Response

After the attack, India launched a retaliatory military operation against Pakistan called Operation Sindoor. During the operation, Indian armed forces targeted and destroyed terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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‘Justice will be served’: Indian Army issues warning to terrorists

Marking one year since the attack, the Indian Army also remembered Operation Sindoor and warned terrorists against crossing limits.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said, “For acts against India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always,” along with a graphic that read, “Operation Sindoor continues…”

According to official information cited by ANI, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and killed over 100 terrorists during Operation Sindoor.

Escalation and ceasefire

After this, Pakistan carried out drone attacks and shelling, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries. India responded strongly and carried out strikes, destroying radar installations in Lahore and radar facilities near Gujranwala.

Following heavy damage, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, and both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.