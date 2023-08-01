Security has been significantly ramped up in Delhi and surrounding areas in the aftermath of the communal violence that erupted in the Gurgaon and Nuh districts of Haryana. While the Delhi Police have been asked to stay alert to prevent any untoward situation in the capital, the neighbouring district of Faridabad in Haryana saw 4,000 police personnel being deployed to ensure the safety of its residents.

The developments come after at least 4 people, including two home guards, were killed in the violence in Nuh and Gurgaon. Haryana Police said prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 of the CrPC across districts to prevent people from gathering. Internet services have also been clamped down in these districts till August 3 to prevent any untoward situation.

Also Read: Haryana violence: Cleric killed as mob attacks mosque in Gurugram, death toll mounts to 4

Meanwhile, police are maintaining a strict vigil in the Southwest district adjoining Gurgaon with security heightened on the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad borders.

The Indian Express quoted sources as saying that police personnel have been asked to conduct patrolling and picket checking around the borders to look for any suspicious movement or weapons.

“No formal order has been issued yet but we are keeping alert as the situation is very tense. This is our standard protocol. Police personnel will be deployed at the borders to prevent any crime or activity. We are in touch with other security agencies,” a police officer told IE.

Also Read: Haryana Violence Live Updates: Fresh clashes erupt in Gurgaon, shops attacked in Badshahpur

The police have also been asked to keep a strict vigil on the activities of local residents and youths in “sensitive” areas. “We are monitoring both physical locations and social media to ensure that nobody takes advantage of the situation and instigates groups. Anyone found indulging in spreading fake news or gathering crowds will be severely punished,” said another officer.

4,000 police personnel deployed in Faridabad

As many as 4,000 police personnel have been deployed in Haryana’s Faridabad to deal with any untoward situation. “No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. There will be no gathering in any public place. Section 144 is applicable in Faridabad city,” police said.

Necessary instructions have been passed by Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora to all DCPs, ACPs, Crime Branch officials and station/chowki in-charges on Tuesday morning to immediately arrest those who try to disturb religious harmony.

“Five or more people cannot hold any meeting, sloganeering, protest by gathering with any purposeful intention or against any organisation, caste, religion or community. The police are monitoring social media to check for any kind of provocative messages related to spreading rumours or harming religious harmony. Cyber police are also monitoring this,” an official said.

A police spokesperson added that cops are also monitoring anti-social elements in Faridabad who were using other mobile phones, instead of their own, to forward messages. Some of them were arrested.

The entire police administration is on alert to maintain peace in Faridabad. Flag march will be taken out by the police, officers said. The ACP will be on duty 24 hours and patrolling will be continued.

The district administration has also appointed duty magistrates, police said, appealing to the general public not to get misled by anti-social elements and to cooperate with the police administration in maintaining peace.

According to the police, violent clashes broke out during a ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ taken out by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh. The home guards who died in the violence were identified as Neeraj and Gursevak who were attached to Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon. A mosque in Gurgaon was also set on fire and the naib imam killed, allegedly by a mob of 70-80 people, in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.