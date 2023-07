The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Tuesday cleared Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda in a 2012 suicide case involving Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with the legislator’s now-defunct MDLR airlines. Special judge Vikas Dhull today acquitted Kanda of all charges in the case, news reports said.

Kanda was accused of harassment by Sharma in her suicide note dated August 4, 2012. She was found dead at her Ashok Vihar residence in Delhi on August 5, 2012.