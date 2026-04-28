Gujarat Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Gujarat witnessed a sweeping round of grassroots elections on April 26 and 27, with polling held across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities and more than 200 district and taluka panchayats. The exercise, the first since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saw a slightly higher turnout in rural areas compared to urban centres, reflecting sustained engagement in the countryside.
Gujarat Local Body Polls 2026: List of Corporations
These include: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, Junagadh Municipal Corporation, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Anand Municipal Corporation, Gandhidham Municipal Corporation, Mehsana Municipal Corporation, Morbi Municipal Corporation, Nadiad Municipal Corporation, Navsari Municipal Corporation, Porbandar–Chhaya Municipal Corporation, Surendranagar Municipal Corporation, Vapi Municipal Corporation
According to official data released by the State Election Commission, 722 of the 9,952 seats were decided without a contest, following as many as 1,663 candidate withdrawals. The Indian National Congress alleged that many of these withdrawals were driven by intimidation, financial inducements, and offers of political positions by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The SEC, however, maintained that all uncontested victories were confined to municipalities and nagar palikas. The BJP has already secured all 722 such seats.
The contests across over 9,200 seats have largely revolved around the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party, with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen fielding candidates in select pockets. Notably, these elections come after the OBC reservation quota in local bodies was raised from 10 per cent to 27 per cent, a move expected to influence voting patterns.
Track this space to stay updated on who won and who lost the Gujarat local body elections 2026:
Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live Updates: IMD warns of heatwave in Gujarat today
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions in several districts of Gujarat till April 28. Districts like Surat, Patan, Rajkot, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Morbi, Kutch, Ahmedabad, and Botad are on alert. The department said that maximum temperatures are expected to stay high, with no major change likely during this period.
Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live Updates: How Are Reserved Seats Distributed in Gujarat’s Local Body Elections?
Under the reservation system for the local body polls, 43 seats have been set aside for Scheduled Castes (SC), with 33 of them reserved for women candidates.
For Scheduled Tribes (ST), 19 seats have been reserved, including 12 for women. Backward Classes (OBC) have been given 142 seats in total, out of which 139 are meant for women. In the General Category, there are 338 seats, and 318 of these have been reserved for women.
Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Ahmedabad Leads as Gujarat’s Largest Municipal Corporation by Seat Count
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation holds the top position as Gujarat’s largest municipal corporation, with 48 wards and 192 seats in total. In comparison, most other civic bodies in the state have anywhere between 13 and 30 wards, with seat strength usually ranging from 52 to 120.
Big urban centres like Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat also have a larger number of seats because of their bigger population and wider city limits. Meanwhile, smaller corporations such as Karamsad-Anand, Nadiad, Morbi, and Vapi have fewer wards and seats.
Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Has the Highest Number of Seats in Gujarat
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation remains the biggest civic body in Gujarat, with 48 wards and a total of 192 seats. Most other municipal corporations in the state have between 13 and 30 wards, with seat counts ranging from 52 to 120.
Larger cities such as Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat also have a higher number of seats due to their size and population. On the other hand, smaller municipal corporations like Karamsad-Anand, Nadiad, Morbi, and Vapi have fewer seats compared to the bigger urban centres.
Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi voted via postal ballot
Most of the candidates who won without a contest belong to the BJP. The number of such unopposed victories this time is almost three times more than what was seen in the 2021 elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote through a postal ballot, as he is registered as a voter in the Ranip area under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Key Battling Parties
The main parties fighting for more than 9,200 seats are the BJP, Congress, and AAP, while AIMIM is also in the race in some areas.
Before the elections, the OBC reservation quota was raised from 10% to 27%.
Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What was the recorded voter turnout?
The Election Commission said that voting in the 15 municipal corporations recorded an overall turnout of 55.1% after polling on April 26.
In comparison, voter participation was higher in other local bodies, with municipalities reporting 65.53%, district panchayats 66.64%, and taluka panchayats the highest at 67.26%.
Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What's the status of winners from municipalities and nagar palikas?
The State Election Commission (SEC) said that all the unopposed winners were from municipalities and nagar palikas. So far, the BJP has won all 722 of these seats without a contest.
Voting continued till 6 pm on Monday, while the counting of votes is set to take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
Gujarat Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What does the official data show?
According to official figures, out of 9,952 seats, 722 were won without any voting as candidates were elected unopposed after 1,663 people withdrew from the race, reported The Indian Express. Congress claimed that many of these withdrawals happened because of pressure, money offers, and promises of posts from the ruling BJP.
Gujarat completed voting for local body elections across the state on April 26 and 27, covering 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, and more than 200 district and taluka panchayats.
These elections were the first to take place after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Polling trends showed that rural regions saw slightly better voter participation compared to urban areas.