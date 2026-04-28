Gujarat Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Gujarat witnessed a sweeping round of grassroots elections on April 26 and 27, with polling held across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities and more than 200 district and taluka panchayats. The exercise, the first since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saw a slightly higher turnout in rural areas compared to urban centres, reflecting sustained engagement in the countryside.

Gujarat Local Body Polls 2026: List of Corporations

These include: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, Junagadh Municipal Corporation, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Anand Municipal Corporation, Gandhidham Municipal Corporation, Mehsana Municipal Corporation, Morbi Municipal Corporation, Nadiad Municipal Corporation, Navsari Municipal Corporation, Porbandar–Chhaya Municipal Corporation, Surendranagar Municipal Corporation, Vapi Municipal Corporation

According to official data released by the State Election Commission, 722 of the 9,952 seats were decided without a contest, following as many as 1,663 candidate withdrawals. The Indian National Congress alleged that many of these withdrawals were driven by intimidation, financial inducements, and offers of political positions by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The SEC, however, maintained that all uncontested victories were confined to municipalities and nagar palikas. The BJP has already secured all 722 such seats.

The contests across over 9,200 seats have largely revolved around the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party, with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen fielding candidates in select pockets. Notably, these elections come after the OBC reservation quota in local bodies was raised from 10 per cent to 27 per cent, a move expected to influence voting patterns.

Track this space to stay updated on who won and who lost the Gujarat local body elections 2026:

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