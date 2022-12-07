Gujarat Election Results: Full list of winners (constituency-wise) in 2017 and how it can change in 2022

Gujarat Assembly elections in 2022 were held in two phases. The counting of votes will be done tomorrow (8 December). In 2017, BJP had managed to win a nail-biting contest in which the opposition Congress threatened to dethrone the ruling saffron party. However, BJP managed to win in the end.

In 2022, the election result is expected to be completely in favour of the BJP as Congress might lose a large vote share to a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which won a thumping majority in Delhi MCD Polls on Wednesday (December 7).

What to expect in Gujarat Election Results 2022?

As per various Exit Polls, BJP is expected to record its biggest-ever win in Gujarat with around 150 of 182 seats. AAP may finish second while Congress is likely to end up as the third-largest party in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

Full list of Winners in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017

Following is the full list of winners in 2017 Gujarat elections

Kachchh election results 2017

1 Abdasa Constituency Election result 2017: Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh of Congress’ defeated Chhabilbhai Naranbhai Patel of BJP

2 Mandvi Constituency Election result 2017: Jadeja Virendrasinh Bahadursinh of BJP defeated Gohil Shaktisinhji Harichandrasinhji of Congress

3 Bhuj Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Acharya Dr.Nimaben Bhaveshbhai won against Congress’ Chaki Adambhai Budhabhai

4 Anjar Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Ahir Vasanbhai Gopalbhai defeated Congress’ V. K. Humbal

5 Gandhidham Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Maheshwari Malti Kishor defeated Congress’ Kishor Gangjibhai Pingol

6 Rapar Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Aarethiya Santokben Bhachubhai defeated BJP’s Pankajbhai Anopchand Maheta

Banaskantha election results 2017

7 Vav Constituency Election result 2017: Thakor Geniben Nagaji of Congress wins against Chaudhary Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai of BJP

8 Tharad Constituency Election result 2017: Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai of BJP defeats Patel Mavjibhai Chatrabhai of Congress

9 Dhanera Constituency Election result 2017: Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai of Congress defeated Desai Mavjibhai Maganbhai of BJP

10 Danta Constituency Election result 2017: Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi of Congress defeated Kodarvi Maljibhai Narayanbhai of BJP

11 Vadgam Constituency Election result 2017: Jignesh Mevani, an independent candidate wins with a landslide victory, defeats BJP’s Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai.

12 Palanpur Constituency Election result 2017: Patel Maheshkumar Amrutlal of Congress won against Prajapati Laljibhai Kanjibhai of BJP

13 Deesa Constituency Election result 2017: Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram of BJP won against Govabhai Hamirabhai Rabari of Congress

14 Deodar Constituency Election result 2017: Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai of Congress won against Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji of BJP

15 Kankrej Constituency Election result 2017: Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh Vaghela of BJP defeated Jalera Dineshji Dharsiji of Congress

Patan election results 2017

16 Radhanpur Constituency Election result 2017: Alpesh Thakor, 40, was trailing initially but picked up soon to take a lead in Radhanpur, one of the largest constituencies in Gujarat.

17 Chanasma Constituency Election result 2017: Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor of BJP defeated Desai Raghubhai Merajbhai of Congress.

18 Patan Constituency Election result 2017: Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel of Congress defeated Desai Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai of BJP

19 Sidhpur Constituency Election result 2017: Thakor Chandanjii Talaji of Congress defeated BJP’s Jaynarayan Vyas

Mahesana election results 2017

20 Kheralu Constituency Election result 2017: Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji of BJP won against Desai Mukeshkumar Moghjibhai of Congress

21 Unjha Constituency Election result 2017: Patel Ashaben Dwarkadas of Congress won against BJP’s Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas

22 Visnagar Constituency Election result 2017: Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai of BJP won against Congress’ Patel Mahendrakumar S. (Mahesh Patel)

23 Bechraji Constituency Election result 2017: Thakor Bharatji Sonaji of Congress defeated Patel Rajnikant Somabhai of BJP

24 Kadi Constituency Election result 2017: Karshanbhai Punjabhai Solanki of BJP defeated Chavda Rameshbhai Maganbhai of Congress

25 Mahesana Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Nitin Patel wins in a close contest defeating Congress’ Patel Jivabhai Ambalal.

26 Vijapur Constituency Election result 2017: Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai of BJP won against Patel Nathabhai Prabhudas of Congress

Sabarkantha election results 2017

27 Himatnagar Constituency Election result 2017: Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda(Rajubhai Chavda) of BJP won against Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel of Congress

28 Idar Constituency Election result 2017: Kanodiya Hitu of BJP won against Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela of Congress

29 Khedbharma Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Kotwal Ashvinbhai Laxmanbhai defeated BJP’s Ramilaben Bara

33 Prantij Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Parmar Gajendrasinh Udesinh defeated Baraiya Mahendrasinh Kacharsinh (Advocate) of Congress

Aravalli election results 2017

30 Bhiloda Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Dr Anil Joshiyara defeated P.C.Baranda of BJP

31 Modasa Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Parmar Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji defeated Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of Congress

32 Bayad Constituency Election result 2017: Zala Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh of Congress won from Bayad seat defeating Chauhan Adesinh Mansinh of BJP

Gandhinagar election results 2017

34 Dahegam Constituency Election result 2017: Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh of BJP defeated Congress’ Rathod Kaminiba Bhupendrasinh.

35 Gandhinagar Dakshin Constituency Election result 2017: Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji of BJP defeated Govindji Hiraji Solanki of Congress

36 Gandhinagar Uttar Constituency Election result 2017: C. J. Chavda of Congress defeated BJP’s Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel

37 Mansa Constituency Election result 2017: Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary of BJP defeated Congress’ Patel Sureshkumar Chaturdas

38 Kalol Constituency Election result 2017: Chauhan Sumanben Pravinsinh of BJP won against Parmar Pradhyumansinh Vijaysinh (Panchmahal Zeroxwala) of Congress

Ahmedabad election results 2017

39 Viramgam Constituency Election result 2017: Dr Tejashriben Patel of BJP loses to Congress’s Lakhabhai Bharwad from Viramgam.

40 Sanand Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel defeated Congress’ Dabhi Pushpaben Jorubhai

41 Ghatlodia Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant defeated Congress’ Patel Shashikant Vasudevbhai

42 Vejalpur Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Chauhan Kishor Babulal defeated Shah Mihirbhai Subodhbhai

43 Vatva Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Pradipsinh Jadeja wins Vatva by a margin of 62,380 votes against Congress’s Bipin Patel

44 Ellisbridge Constituency Election result 2017: Rakesh Shah of BJP has won from the seat defeating Dave Vijaykumar Ratilal of Congress

45 Naranpura Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Patel Kaushikbhai Jamnadas defeated Congress’ Patel Nitinbhai Kantibhai

46 Nikol Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Jagdish Panchal defeated Congress’ Gohil Indravijaysinh

47 Naroda Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Thawani Balram Khubchand defeated Congress’ Tiwari Omprakash Darogaprasad

48 Thakkarbapa Nagar Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Kakadiya Vallabhbhai Gobarbhai defeated Congress’ Babubhai Mavjibhai Mangukiya

49 Bapunagar Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Patel Himmatsinh Prahladsinh defeated BJP’s Rajput Jagroopsinh Girdansinh

50 Amraiwadi Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai ( H. S. Patel ) defeated Congress’ Chauhan Arvindsinh Vishvanathsinh ( Arvind Chauhan )

51 Dariapur Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen defeated BJP’s Bharat Barot

52 Jamalpur-Khadiya Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala defeated BJP’s Bhushan Ashok Bhatt

53 Maninagar Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Sureshbhai Patel defeats Congress’s Shwetaben Brahmbhatt in Gujarat’s Maninagar with a huge margin of 75,199 votes

54 Danilimda Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Parmar Shailesh Manharbhai defeated BJP’s Vaghela Jitendra Umakant (Jitubhai Vaghela)

55 Sabarmati Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Arvidkumar Gandalal Patel (Dalal) defeated Congress’ Dr Jitubhai Patel.

56 Asarwa Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Parmar Pradipbhai Khanabhai defeated Congress’ Vaghela Kanubhai Atmaram

57 Daskroi Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Babubhai Jamnadas Patel defeated Congress’ Patel Pankajbhai Chimanbhai

58 Dholka Constituency Election result 2017: Gujarat education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama wins with a narrow margin of 300 votes in Dholka.

59 Dhandhuka Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Gohil Rajeshkumar Harjibhai defeated BJP’s Dabhi Kalubhai Rupabhai

Surendranagar election results 2017

60 Dasada Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Solanki Naushadji Bhaljibhai defeated BJP’s Ramanlal Ishvarlal Vora

61 Limdi Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Kolipatel Somabhai Gandalal defeated BJP’s Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana

62 Wadhwan Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Dhanjibhai Patel (Makson) defeated Congress’ Patel Mohanbhai Dahyabhai

63 Chotila Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Makwana Rutvikbhai Lavjibhai defeated BJP’s Dervaliya Zinabhai Najabhai

64 Dhangadhra Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Parsotam Ukabhai Sabariya defeated BJP’s Sonagra Jerambhai Dhanjibhai

Morbi election results 2017

65 Morbi Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Brijesh Merja defeated BJP’s Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal

66 Tankara Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Kagathara Lalitbhai defeated BJP’s Raghavajibhai Jivarajbhai Gadara

67 Wankaner Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Pirzada Mahamadjavid Abdulmutalib defeated BJP’s Jitendra Kantilal Somani (Jitu Somani)

Rajkot election results 2017

68 Rajkot East Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Arvind Raiyani defeated Congress’ Mitul Donga

69 Rajkot West Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Vijay Rupani registers a win from the seat defeating Congress candidate Indranil Rajyguru.

70 Rajkot South Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Govindbhai Patel defeated Congress’ Dr Dinesh Chovatiya

71 Rajkot Rural Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Lakhabhai Sagathiya defeated Congress’ Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya

72 Jasdan Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Bavaliya Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai defeated BJP’s Bharat Khodabhai Boghara

73 Gondal Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Jadeja Geetaba Jayrajsinh defeated Congress’ Khatariya Arjunbhai Ghanshyambhai

74 Jetpur Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai defeated Congress’ Ambaliya Ravibhai Jamanadas

75 Dhoraji Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Lalit Vasoya defeated BJP’s Patel Haribhai

Jamnagar election results 2017

76 Kalavad Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Musadiya Pravinbhai Narashibhai defeated Ghaiyada Muljibhai Dayabhai

77 Jamnagar Gramya Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Dharaviya Vallabhbhai Veljibhai defeated BJP’s Dharaviya Vallabhbhai Veljibhai

78 Jamnagar Uttar Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (Hakubha) defeated Congress’ Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya

79 Jamnagar Dakshin Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu (R.C.Faldu) defeated Congress’ Ashok Lal

80 Jamjodhpur Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Kalariya Chiragbhai Rameshbhai defeated Chimanbhai Dharamshibhai Sapariya

77 Jamnagar Gramya Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Dharaviya Vallabhbhai Veljibhai defeated BJP’s Dharaviya Vallabhbhai Veljibhai 78 Jamnagar Uttar Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (Hakubha) defeated Congress’ Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya 79 Jamnagar Dakshin Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu (R.C.Faldu) defeated Congress’ Ashok Lal 80 Jamjodhpur Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Kalariya Chiragbhai Rameshbhai defeated Chimanbhai Dharamshibhai Sapariya Devbhoomi Dwarka election results

81 Khambhaliya Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam defeated BJP’s Kalubhai Naranbhai Chavda

82 Dwarka Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Pabubha Virambha Manek defeated Congress’ Pabubha Virambha Manek

Porbandar election results 2017

83 Porbandar Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’s Arjun Modhwadiya loses from Porbandar to BJP’s Babubhai Bokhiriya by 1855 votes.

84 Kutiyana Constituency Election result 2017: NCP’s Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai defeated BJP’s Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai

Junagadh election results 2017

85 Manavadar Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Chavda Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai defeated BJP’s Nitinkumar (Tinubhai) Valjibhai Fadadu

86 Junagadh Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai defeated BJP’s Mashru Mahendrabhai Liladharbhai

87 Visavadar Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Ribadiya Harshadkumar Madhavajibhai defeated BJP’s Patel Kirit Balubhai

88 Keshod Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Devabhai Punjabhai Malam defeated Congress’ Jayeshkumar Valjibhai Ladani

89 Mangrol Constituency Election result 2017: Ganpatsinh Vasava of BJP wins Mangrol ST seat in Gujarat by a margin of 40,799 votes

Gir Somnath election results 2017

90 Somnath Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai defeated Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad

91 Talala Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Ahir Bhagabhai Dhanabhai Barad defeated Parmar Govindbhai Varjangbhai

92 Kodinar Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Mohanlal Malabhai Vala defeated BJP’s Vadher Rambhai Mepabhai

93 Una Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai defeated BJP’s Haribhai Boghabhai Solanki

Amreli election results 2017

94 Dhari Constituency Election result 2017: Congress candidate Paresh Dhanani wins Dhari seat.

95 Amreli Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Paresh Dhanani defeats BJP’s Bavkubhai Undhad

96 Lathi Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Virajibhai Thummar defeats BJP’s Gopalbhai (Chamardi)

97 Savarkundla Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Pratap Dudhat defeated BJP’s Kamlesh Rasikbhai Kanani

98 Rajula Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Der Amarishbhai Jivabhai defeats BJP’s Solanki Hirabhai Odhavjibhai

Bhavnagar election results 2017

99 Mahuva Constituency Election result 2017: Raghavjibhai Makwana, husband of sitting Himachal MLA Bhavna Makwana, wins against independent candidate Kanu Kalsariya in Mahuva constituency of Bhavnagar district by a margin of 5,009 votes

100 Talaja Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Kanubhai Mathurambhai Baraiya defeats BJP’s Chauhan Gautambhai Gopabhai

101 Gariadhar Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai defeats Congress’ Kheni Pareshbhai Manjibhai

102 Palitana Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Baraiya Bhikhabhai Ravajibhai defeats Congress’ Rathod Pravinbhai Jinabhai

103 Bhavnagar Rural Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Parsottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki defeats Congress’ Kantibhai Tapubhai Chauhan

104 Bhavnagar East Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Dave Vibhavari defeats Congress’ Rathod Nitaben Babubhai

105 Bhavnagar West Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani (Jitu Vaghani) defeats Congress’ Gohil Dilipsinh Ajitsinh

Botad election results 2017

106 Gadhada Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Maru Pravinbhai Tidabhai defeats BJP’s Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar

107 Botad Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Saurabh Patel (Dalal) defeats Congress’ Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai (D.M.Patel)

Anand election results 2017

108 Khambhat Constituency Election result 2017: Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval of BJP defeated Congress’ Patel Khushmanbhai Shantilal

109 Borsad Constituency Election result 2017: Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh of Congress won against Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP

110 Anklav Constituency Election result 2017: Amit Chavda of Congress defeated Hansakuvarba Janaksinh Raj of BJP

111 Umreth Constituency Election result 2017: Parmar Govindbhai Raijibhai of BJP defeated Kapilaben Gopalbhai Chavda of Congress

112 Anand Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’s Kanti Sodha Parmar wrests Gujarat’s Anand from BJP’s Yogesh Patel.

113 Petlad Constituency Election result 2017: Patel Niranjan Purushottamdas of Congress defeated Chandrakant Dahyabhai Patel (C.D.Patel) of BJP

114 Sojitra Constituency Election result 2017: Punambhai Madhabhai Parmar of Congress defeated BJP’s Patel Vipulkumar Vinubhai

Kheda election results 2017

115 Matar Constituency Election result 2017: Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki of BJP defeated Congress’ Patel Sanjaybhai Haribhai

116 Nadiad Constituency Election result 2017: Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai of BJP defeated Congress’ Jitendra Suryakantbhai Patel

117 Mehmedabad Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Chauhan Arjunsinh Udesinh defeated Congress’ Gautambhai Ravjibhai Chauhan

118 Mahudha Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar defeats BJP’s Bharatsinh Raysinagbhai Parmar

119 Thasra Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Kantibhai Shabhaibhai Parmar defeats BJP’s Ramsinh Parmar

120 Kapadvanj Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Dabhi Kalabhai Raijibhai defeats BJP’s Dabhi Kanubhai Bhulabhai

121 Balasinor Constituency Election result 2017: Congress candidate Ajit Chauhan wins in Balasinor in Mahisagar district, defeating Congress turncoat Mansinh Chauhan, who was the BJP candidate

Mahisagar election results 2017

122 Lunawada Constituency Election result 2017: IND’s Rathod Ratansinh Magansinh defeats BJP’s Patel Manojkumar Rayajibhai

123 Santrampur Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Dindor Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai defeats Congress’ Damor Gendalbhai Motibhai

Panchmahal election results 2017

124 Shehra Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Ahir(Bharwad) Jethabhai Ghelabhai defeats Congress’ Chauhan Dushyantsinh Narvatsinh

125 Morva Hadaf Constituency Election result 2017: IND’s Khant Bhupendrasinh Vechatbhai defeats BJP’s Dindor Vikramsinh Ramsinh

126 Godhara Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh (Lalabhai) defeats BJP’s C. K. Raulji

127 Kaalol Constituency Election result 2017: BJP”s Chauhan Sumanben Pravinsinh defeats Congress’ Chauhan Sumanben Pravinsinh

128 Halol Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Jaydrathsinhji Chandrasinhji Parmar Congress’ Baria Udesinh Mohanbhai

Dahod election results 2017

129 Fatepura Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai defeats Congress’ Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai

130 Jhalod Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Bachu Khabad wins Jhalod seat

131 Limkheda Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai defeats Congress’ Tadvi Maheshbhai Ratansing

132 Dahod Constituency Election result 2017: Vajesing Panada of Congress wins in Dahod by 15,503 votes against BJP’s Kanaiyalal Kishori

133 Garbada Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Chandrikaben Chhaganbhai Bariya defeats BJP’s Mahendrabhai Rameshbhai Bhabhor

134 Devgadhbariya Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai defeats Congress’ Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai

Chhota Udaipur election results 2017

138 Jetpur Constituency Election result 2017: Congress candidate Sukhram Rathwa wins in tribal seat of Jetpur in Chhota Udepur, defeating sitting MLA Jayanti Rathwa.

137 Chhota Udaipur Constituency Election result 2017: Leader of opposition Mohansinh Rathva wins a closely-contested election in Chhota Udaipur

139 Sankheda Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi defeats Congress’ Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal

Vadodara election results 2017

135 Savli Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai Inamdar defeats Sagar Prakash Koko Brahmbhatt

136 Vaghodiya Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Shrivastav Madhubhai Babubhai defeats Vaghela Dharmendrasinh Ranubha

140 Dabhoi Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal defeats Congress’ Patel Siddharthbhai Chimanbhai

141 Vadodara City Constituency Election result 2017: BJP sitting MLA Ketan Inamdar has retained the Savli Assembly in Vadodara district seat by a margin of 41,219 votes; his nearest competitor was Congress candidate Sagar Brahmabhatt, son of former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Koko, who was with the Janta Dal at that time.

142 Sayajigunj Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Jitendra Ratilal Sukhadia defeats Congress’ Narendra Ravat

Narmada election results 2017

143 Akota Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Seemaben Akshaykumar Mohile defeats Ranjit Sharadchandra Chavan

144 Raopura Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Rajendra Trivedi “Rajubhai Vakil” defeats Congress’ Chandrakant R. Shrivastav “Bhatthubhai”

145 Manjalpur Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Yogesh Patel defeats Chirag Hanskumar Zaveri (Chirag Zaveri )

146 Padra Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Thakor defeats BJP’s Dineshbhai Balubhai Patel

147 Karjan Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Akshay Kumar Iswarbhai Patel defeats BJP’s Satishbhai Motibhai Patel

148 Nandod Constituency Election result 2017: BJP as sitting MLA and State Minister for Forest and Tribal Development Shabdasharan Tadvi loses to Congress candidate Premsinh Vasava.

149 Dediapada Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Tandel Jagubhai. Bhartiya Tribal Party President Mahesh Vasava, son of former JDU leader Chhotu Vasava, wins Dediapada constituency in Narmada district, defeating BJP sitting MLA Moti Vasava by 21700 votes.

Bharuch election results 2017

150 Jambusar Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Sanjaybhai Jesangbhai Solanki defeats BJP’s Chhatrasinhji Poojabhai Mori

151 Vagra Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Patel Sulemanbhai Musabhai defeats BJP’s Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana

152 Jhagadiya Constituency Election result 2017: BTP’s Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh defeats BJP’s Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava

153 Bharuch Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Patel Dushyantbhai Rajneekant defeats Congress’ Patel Jayeshbhai Ambalal

154 Ankleshwar Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel defeats Congress’ Anilkumar Chhitubhai Bhagat

Surat election results 2017

155 Olpad Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Patel Mukeshbhai Zinabhai defeats Congress’ Bakrola Yogendrasinh Chandrasinh

156 Mangrol Constituency Election result 2017: Ganpatsinh Vasava of BJP wins Mangrol ST seat in Gujarat by a margin of 40,799 votes

157 Mandvi Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Jadeja Virendrasinh Bahadursinh defeats Congress’ Gohil Shaktisinhji Harichandrasinhji

158 Kamrej Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s V.D.Zalavadiya defeats Congress’ Ashok (Jiravala)

159 Surat East Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Arvind Shantilal Rana defeats Congress’ Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas

160 Surat North Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Kanti Balar wins Surat North, defeats Dinesh Kachhadiya of Congress by over 20,000 votes

161 Varachha Road Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Kishor Kanani (Kumar) defeats Congress’ Gajera Dhirubhai Haribhai

162 Karanj Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Ghoghari Pravinbhai Manjibhai defeats Congress’ Bhumbhaliya Bhaveshbhai Govindbhai (Advocate)

163 Limbayat Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Patil Sangitaben Rajendrabhai defeats Congress’ Ravindra Suklal Patil

164 Udhana Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Patel Vivek Narottambhai defeats Congress’ Patel Satishbhai Champakbhai

165 Majura Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi defeats Congress’ Kothari Ashok Mohanlal

166 Katargam Constituency Election result 2017: Vinu Moradiya of BJP wins Katargam seat of Surat by a huge margin of over 80,000 votes

167 Surat West Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Purnesh Modi defeats Congress’ Patel Iqbal Daud

168 Choryasi Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Patel Zankhana Hiteshkumar defeats Patel Yogesh Bhagwan

169 Bardoli Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar defeats Congress’ Tarunkumar Jagubhai Vaghela

170 Mahuva Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Makwana Raghavbhai Chondabhai defeats Congress’ Kanubhai V. Kalsaria

Tapi election results 2017

171 Vyara Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Gamit Punabhai Dhedabhai defeats BJP’s Chaudhari Arvindbhai Rumsibhai

172 Nizar Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Sunilbhai Ratanjibhai Gamit defeats BJP’s Kantilalbhai Reshmabhai Gamit

Dang election results 2017

173 Dang Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Gavit Mangalbhai Gangajibhai BJP’s Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai

Navsari election results 2017

174 Jalalpore Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s R.C. Patel defeats Congress’ Parimal Nanubhai Patel

175 Navsari Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Piyushbhai Desai wins Navsari constituency by 46,095 votes against Bhavnaben Patel of Congress

176 Gandevi Constituency Election result 2017: BJP’s Patel Nareshbhai Maganbhai defeats Congress’ Sureshbhai Maganbhai Halpati

177 Vansda Constituency Election result 2017: Congress’ Patel Sulemanbhai Musabhai defeats BJP’s Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana

Valsad election results