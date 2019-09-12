Government plans to redevelop or built new Parliament House by August 2022

Published: September 12, 2019

The sources said by August 2022, the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held in a new or a retrofitted building.

Government plan, new Parliament House, August 2022,  Parliament House, indian  Parliament, india news, HUA, rashtrapati bhavan, india gateBy next year, the central vista will be redeveloped and the Common Secretariat will be built by 2024. (REUTERS)

The Centre has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to redevelop the Parliament House or built a new one, sources said on Thursday. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has also invited architecture firms to redevelop the central vista, a 3-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, and construct a new common Central Secretariat for offices of all ministries.

The sources said by August 2022, the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held in a new or a retrofitted building. By next year, the central vista will be redeveloped and the Common Secretariat will be built by 2024, they said.

