Goldy Brar, key accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, detained in California: Reports

In a significant breakthrough in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, key accused Goldy Brar has been detained in California, US, under the anti-terror law, TV reports said today. Brar, a Canada-based gangster, is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of the Punjabi singer-politician and had claimed responsibility for the murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in his car in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29 this year.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala killing: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against gangster Goldy Brar



However, Indian intelligence and security agencies have said they are yet to receive any official communication from their counterparts in the United States on the matter so far. According to a report by News18 citing intelligence sources, Goldy Brar, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was neither detained nor arrested by police, but is under FBI monitoring in the United States.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: As Goldy Brar claims responsibility, police say Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind it



According to NDTV, the gangster was detained in California around November 20, though there has been no official communication received by India from the officials there so far.

Brar is reported to have recently moved to the US from Canada, where he was based since 2017, and is believed to have been living in California’s Fresno city and cities like Sacramento, Frizow and Salt Lake.

Reacting to reports of Brar’s arrest, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh, who on Thursday demanded that the Centre announce a reward of Rs 2 crore for information on the Canada-based gangster, said he refused to believe that Brar had been apprehended. “Let authorities come out with evidence,” he said.

On May 19 this year, just days before Moose Wala’s murder, the Punjab Police had sent a proposal to the CBI to issue a Red Corner Notice against Brar. Brar, an accused in the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower last month, had entered Canada on a student visa in 2017 and later joined the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab.