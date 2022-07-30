‘Frenemies’ Thackeray, Shinde join ranks amid backlash over Governor Koshyari’s ‘Gujarati’ remark

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s latest remark on Mumbai’s future has sparked a massive political row. The remark, which the Governor says has been ‘misconstructed’, has united ‘frenemies’ Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. While the Chief Minister distanced himself from the remark saying that he didn’t agree with what Koshyari said, Thackeray has slammed the Governor for his statement.

During a function on Friday in Andheri, the Maharashtra Governor had said that Mumbai will not have any money left if all Rajasthanis and Gujaratis are removed from the state. He had also said that the Maximum City will lose the pride of being the financial capital of India if that happens.

However, the statement didn’t go down well with major political parties. After the controversy, Koshyari said that there was no question of ‘belittling’ Marathi pride. He also added that appreciating contributions of one community doesn’t mean insulting anyone else. The Shiv Sena has demanded an apology from the Governor. In fact, during the press conference, Thackeray said that the time has come to send Koshyari ‘back home or jail.’

Even Chief Minister Shinde appears to be on the same page as Thackeray on this issue. Calling the statement Koshyari’s ‘personal view’, Shinde said that the Governor holds a constitutional post and must not act in a manner that insults anyone.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said that Marathi-speaking people have played a crucial role in the development of the state. NCP leader Jayant Patil said that it is deplorable to see that the Maharashtra Governor has little respect for the Marathi-speaking community. Amid backlash, Congress leader Nana Patole also said that the Centre must seek Koshyari’s resignation. MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that Koshyari must not make any statement on Marathi-speaking people if he is not well aware about the history of Maharashtra.