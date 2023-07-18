Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy dies aged 79 in Bengaluru

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away in Bengaluru early on Tuesday morning. His son took to social media to share the news of his demise.

“Appa has passed away”, he wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating.

79-year-old Oommen Chandy had been availing medical treatment in the Karnataka capital since the past few months.

Also Read: Congress undecided on UCC stand? Party’s top legal minds suggest ‘nuanced approach’ on Uniform Civil Code

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days’ mourning as a mark of respect to the late former chief minister.

He was the chief minister for a total of seven years, once from 2004–2006 and then again from 2011–2016.

Chandy had also served as Minister of Labour, Home, and Finance in various governments headed by K Karunakaran and A K Antony. He also served as the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

Representing Puthuppally constituency, Chandy served as the MLA for more than half a century setting the record for the longest tenure.

The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end.



Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP! pic.twitter.com/72hdK6EN4u — K Sudhakaran (@SudhakaranINC) July 18, 2023

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, and leaders of various political parties condoled Chandy’s demise.