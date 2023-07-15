scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

‘Fatal’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges people to avoid playing in floodwaters, not take selfies

Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal came a day after three boys, all aged between 10 and 13, drowned in a ditch while bathing in floodwaters in northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur Chowk area on Friday. These were the first reported deaths due to Delhi floods.

Written by India News Desk
Delhi floods
Locals take bath in the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 15, 2023. After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, tagging a video which showed children playing in floodwaters in Delhi’s Shanti Van, urged everyone “to avoid” playing in the waterlogged areas, as it could be “fatal”.

His appeal came a day after three boys, all aged between 10 and 13, drowned in a ditch while bathing in floodwaters in northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur Chowk area on Friday. These were the first reported deaths due to Delhi floods.

Also Read

“Reports are coming from several places that some people are going to play or swim or take selfies or shoot videos in waterlogged places. Please do not do this. It can be fatal. The threat of flood is not over yet. The flow of water is very strong and the water level can rise anytime,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read

The chief minister also said that the water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will start functioning again by Sunday.

“The water level of Yamuna is receding slowly. The situation will normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain. Water is being drained out of Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants. The machines will be dried afterwards. Both the plants will be started by tomorrow,” he tweeted in Hindi, adding, “Kindly follow precautions and help one another.”

Also Read

The swollen Yamuna river has been retreating with the water level coming down to 207.48 metres by 10 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday. However, it is still over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), meanwhile, removed the speed restrictions on the movement of trains on the Yamuna bridges as the water level of the river receded. “Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now,” it said in a tweet.

More Stories on
Arvind Kejriwal

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 13:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS