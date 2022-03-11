Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Adityanath’s feat and suggested that the victory in Uttar Pradesh will pave the wave for the BJP’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The BJP trounced the Samajwadi Party to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserting that people have buried the politics of caste and religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Adityanath’s feat and suggested that the victory in Uttar Pradesh will pave the wave for the BJP’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to latest poll figures, the BJP-led NDA led on 275 seats, with the BJP along 255 seats, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state. The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and its allies lost after a spirited bid to dislodge the BJP. The SP-RLD alliance led on 124 seats.

Live Updates

08:55 (IST) 11 Mar 2022 Will continue decreasing BJP’s seats, tweets Akhilesh Yadav https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1502121078256435200