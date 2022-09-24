Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant rubbishes allegations of not honouring CM’s office

A picture of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde allegedly sitting on the CM’s chair has stirred a political row in the state, with the Opposition parties slamming Shrikant for not honoring the CM’s office. Refuting the claims, Shrikant said that the picture was from his Thane residence and not from his father’s office.

Reacting to the picture, Shrikant on Friday took to Twitter and wrote, The criticism made today on the issue of the chair is ridiculous. The chair in which I was sitting was claimed to belong to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and spread it on social media by mentioning that he was watching the work in his absence. The place where I was sitting is our private residence.”

In the image, Shrikant is seen sitting on a chair with some documents, surrounded by government officials in an office. NCP spokesperson Ravikant Varpe took to Twitter, mocking the picture and calling Shrikant “super CM”. Blaming the Shindes for trampling on democracy, Varpe tweeted, “In the absence of the Chief Minister, his Chiranjeev is in charge of the post of Chief Minister. This is the strangulation of democracy. What kind of Rajdharma is this?”

In his defence, Shrikant clarified that the picture was allegedly taken at his personal residence’s office, where both him and his father worked. “The opposition is trying to defame me…The Maharashtra CM works 18 to 20 hours daily. He’s a capable CM and no one needs to fill in his chair in his absence.”