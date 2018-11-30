EC orders repoll in Ajasora polling station in Mizoram

The Election Commission Friday ordered repoll at Ajasora polling station in Tuichawng Assembly constituency of Mizoram for non-functioning of EVMs on the polling day, an election official said.
The repoll will be conducted on December four, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said.
Over 300 voters could not exercise their franchise in the polling station due to persistent EVM snag on November 28, he said. The Ajasora polling station belongs to the Chakma dominated Assembly constituency in Lawngtlai district of the state.
