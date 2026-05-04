Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Election Results 2026 Live: Check Chennai Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar election results, trends, winning and runner-up candidates
Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
Chennai Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Election Results 2026 Live:
Candidates
Party
Status
A. Usha
IND
Awaited
A.Mohanraj
SUCI(C)
Awaited
A.Vijay
IND
Awaited
Amudha.N
IND
Awaited
B.Navin
Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi
Awaited
C. Rajamanickam
IND
Awaited
C.Janarthanan
IND
Awaited
Chandrasekar
Tamizhaga Murpokku Makkal Katchi
Awaited
D. Janarthanan
IND
Awaited
D.Karthikeyan
Samata Party
Awaited
D.Prabhu
IND
Awaited
E. Raamadasan
Makkal Nalvaazhvuk Katchi
Awaited
G. Bothi Rajan
IND
Awaited
G. Madhan Kumar
IND
Awaited
G. Vijay
IND
Awaited
J. John Ebenezer
DMK
Awaited
J.Saravanakumar
IND
Awaited
J.Vijayan
IND
Awaited
K. Murali
IND
Awaited
K. Sujith
IND
Awaited
L.Saravanan
IND
Awaited
M. Sathish
IND
Awaited
Manikandan.H
IND
Awaited
N. Marie Wilson
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Awaited
R. Muthu Chella Bharathi
IND
Awaited
R.Devakumar
IND
Awaited
R.Ethiraj
IND
Awaited
R.S.Raajesh
AIADMK
Awaited
R.Tamilarasan
IND
Awaited
S.Emmanuvel
IND
Awaited
Tamilselvan
IND
Awaited
V. Madhan Mohan
IND
Awaited
V.Sudhakar
IND
Awaited
Vennila.T
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
D. Ajith Kumar
IND
Awaited
J.Murali Krishnan
IND
Awaited
P. Marimuthu
IND
Awaited
V.Shankar
IND
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 90.56% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar with a margin of 42479 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar assembly elections?
Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Ebenezer. J.J. (@) JOHN EBENEZER.J
Raajesh.R.S.
42479
Party Name
Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.