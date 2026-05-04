Chennai Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. Usha IND Awaited
A.Mohanraj SUCI(C) Awaited
A.Vijay IND Awaited
Amudha.N IND Awaited
B.Navin Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
C. Rajamanickam IND Awaited
C.Janarthanan IND Awaited
Chandrasekar Tamizhaga Murpokku Makkal Katchi Awaited
D. Janarthanan IND Awaited
D.Karthikeyan Samata Party Awaited
D.Prabhu IND Awaited
E. Raamadasan Makkal Nalvaazhvuk Katchi Awaited
G. Bothi Rajan IND Awaited
G. Madhan Kumar IND Awaited
G. Vijay IND Awaited
J. John Ebenezer DMK Awaited
J.Saravanakumar IND Awaited
J.Vijayan IND Awaited
K. Murali IND Awaited
K. Sujith IND Awaited
L.Saravanan IND Awaited
M. Sathish IND Awaited
Manikandan.H IND Awaited
N. Marie Wilson Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
R. Muthu Chella Bharathi IND Awaited
R.Devakumar IND Awaited
R.Ethiraj IND Awaited
R.S.Raajesh AIADMK Awaited
R.Tamilarasan IND Awaited
S.Emmanuvel IND Awaited
Tamilselvan IND Awaited
V. Madhan Mohan IND Awaited
V.Sudhakar IND Awaited
Vennila.T Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
D. Ajith Kumar IND Awaited
J.Murali Krishnan IND Awaited
P. Marimuthu IND Awaited
V.Shankar IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 90.56% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar with a margin of 42479 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar assembly elections?

Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Ebenezer. J.J. (@) JOHN EBENEZER.J Raajesh.R.S. 42479
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Dr-radhakrishnan-nagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.