Diwali delight for Ayodhya! Guinness record, foreign media praise over 3 lakh diyas – check images, video

Published: November 8, 2018 3:53 PM

Diwali delight for Ayodhya! The achievement has caught the attention of the world and earning praise from the global media.

DIWALI IMAGEThe whole event was presided over by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook was also a witness to the majestic visual treat.

Diwali, the festival of light, has brought in rich accolades and applause globally for the holy city of Ayodhya this Diwali. On the eve of Diwali, the banks of the Saryu river were lit up with over three lakh ‘diyas’. The illuminating visuals not only mesmerised the spectators but also helped Ayodhya etch its name into the coveted Guinness Book of World Records. A total of 3,01,152 diyas were lit up simultaneously for a period of five minutes, which was adjudged as a new record by the official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records.

Image courtesy: Reuters

The target was to illuminate a total of 3.35 lakh diyas on both sides of ghats at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya. With this, the event managed to beat the earlier record set in Haryana. “In 2016, 1,50,009 diyas were lit during an event in Haryana,” official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records Rishi Nath said and hailed the new record as “phenomenal”.

The achievement has caught the attention of the world and earning praise from the global media. “That’s a lot of Lamps: 300,00 lit in India for Diwali, Breaking record,” the New York Times said in its article. CNN relased a video on its Twitter handle with a caption: “Drone video shows the Indian city of Ayodhya breaking a Guiness World Record by lighting more than 300,000 clay oil lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival Diwali.”

