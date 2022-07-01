‘Devendra Fadnavis unhappy as Deputy CM’: How politicians reacted to Eknath Shinde’s surprise appointment as Maharashtra CM

The political drama in Maharashtra drew to a close, marking an end to the many dramatic twists and turns over the past fortnight, culminating into the swearing-in of Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister, and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on Thursday. The surprise announcement to name Shinde over Fadnavis shocked many, including top political leaders.

Here are the top reactions to Maharashtra’s latest political developments:

NCP national president Sharad Pawar

“I don’t think Devendra Fadnavis has accepted the number 2 position of Deputy CM happily. It can be seen on his face. But he had lived in Nagpur, it is his ethos as an (RSS) swayamsevak, so he accepted the position.”

“I don’t think that the one who led MLAs to Assam had expected more than the post of Dy CM. But in BJP, as per order- be it from Delhi or Nagpur -CM post has been given to Eknath Shinde…The person who was CM & LoP has been asked to take oath as Dy CM. It’s shocking.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“It’s strange of Congress to send a person (Kamal Nath) to save Maharashtra govt who couldn’t save his govt…Poor Uddhav…Congress has only one ‘Nath’, rest of Congress is ‘Anath’ (orphan).”

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

“Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!”

Rebel Shiv Sena media spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar

“Matter of pride, a different day for Maharashtra…2 parties that believe in Hindutva -& had parted ways-have come back together…We’re back together 2.5 yrs later. Our 50 MLAs made imp contributions. They wanted Shinde sahab as CM, BJP accepted it.”

“Their tallest leaders PM Modi, HM Shah, JP Nadda displayed spirit that if they have to stay a few steps back to go ahead with Hindutva…They had no reservation about having a Dy CM from their side. They welcomed it with an open heart. A good govt is being formed.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory.”

“I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

“Hearty congratulations to Shri @mieknathshinde ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji as Deputy Chief Minister.”

“I am confident that under the guidance of PM @narendramodi ji, this new government will work with a dedicated spirit for the development of Maharashtra and the interests of the people.”