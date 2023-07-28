Delhi woman shot in head outside home, shooter kills self later 

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area on Thursday night. The accused, identified as Ashish, shot the woman in the head and then fled the spot, the police said.

The 23-year-old attacker later killed himself on his terrace with a country-made pistol, reported India Today.

The woman, identified as Renu Goyal,was rushed to a hospital immediately after being attacked, but was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

According to police, the attacker came on foot and shot the woman from point-blank range.

Ashish and Renu reportedly knew each other as they went to the same gym a couple of years earlier.

Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said, “Around 9:45 am, we received information at the Dabri police station regarding an incident of murder. We found that a lady, aged around 42 years, Renu, suffered a gunshot injury near her house.”

The reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained and further investigation into the case is underway.