scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Delhi: Video of man masturbating outside girls’ PG sparks outrage, DCW chief seeks action

A man was caught on camera masturbating outside a girls’ PG accommodation in Delhi, causing outrage and concern for women’s safety.

Written by Aastha Monga
Swati Maliwal| Delhi Crime| Delhi Harassment|
According to a PTI report, the DCW had received a complaint stating that on the night of June 12, a man standing outside a PG accommodation in north Delhi engaged in sexual acts while staring at a group of women who were on the balcony. (File photo)

In a disturbing incident, a man was caught on camera masturbating outside a girls’ PG accommodation in Delhi. Video footage of the incident has emerged online and sparked massive outrage across social media platforms.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter on Monday to share the video and urged authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrator.

Also Read: DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by car outside AIIMS; driver arrested

Also Read

“We received two complaints that a boy masturbates outside Girls PG standing on the road at night. Both the videos seem to be of the same person. Issued attendance summons to Delhi Police and asked for an Action Taken report. This matter is very serious,” tweeted Swati Maliwal.

According to a PTI report, the DCW had received a complaint stating that on the night of June 12, a man standing outside a PG accommodation in north Delhi engaged in sexual acts while staring at a group of women who were on the balcony.

The incident occurred around midnight and left the residents in a state of shock and fear.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 16:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS