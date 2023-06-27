In a disturbing incident, a man was caught on camera masturbating outside a girls’ PG accommodation in Delhi. Video footage of the incident has emerged online and sparked massive outrage across social media platforms.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter on Monday to share the video and urged authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrator.

“We received two complaints that a boy masturbates outside Girls PG standing on the road at night. Both the videos seem to be of the same person. Issued attendance summons to Delhi Police and asked for an Action Taken report. This matter is very serious,” tweeted Swati Maliwal.

According to a PTI report, the DCW had received a complaint stating that on the night of June 12, a man standing outside a PG accommodation in north Delhi engaged in sexual acts while staring at a group of women who were on the balcony.

The incident occurred around midnight and left the residents in a state of shock and fear.