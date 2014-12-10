Delhi rape case: Uber cab driver’s friends to be questioned

Policemen escort driver Shiv Kumar Yadav who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. (Reuters)

Police has summoned two friends of the Uber cab driver, accused of raping a 27-year-old executive, for questioning.

The duo, identified as Gaurav and Kamal, are friends of 32-year-old Shiv Kumar Yadav, who used to drive Swift Dzire cab at times.

“One of the phones used by Yadav was on Gaurav’s name. We had first reached him during preliminary investigation and it was he who had put us on Yadav’s trail,” a senior police officer associated with the probe said.

“We will question the two to gather more facts about Yadav. Swift Dezire belonged to the accused and Gaurav and Kamal also used to drive the car at times. However, these two (persons) were not registered with Uber,” he said.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been sent to Meerut to recover the smartphone which had the Uber App used during the crime. Police has already recovered two of the three phones used by Yadav.

Yadav, who was driving an Uber cab, had allegedly raped a 27-year-old financial executive on Friday night when the victim, who works for a multinational company in Gurgaon, was headed back home in north Delhi’s Inderlok area. He was later arrested from Mathura and is under three-day police custody.