Delhi: Locals protest demolition of illegal railing at Shani temple in Mandawali, paramilitary forces deployed

The local residents and the administration are at loggerheads over the illegal construction outside the Shani temple in Delhi.

Written by India News Desk
mandawali-paramilitary
Paramilitary forces have been deployed to control the violence besides heavy police presence on the spot.

A massive protest broke out against the Delhi administration which arrived to demolish an illegal construction outside a temple in Delhi’s Mandawali. The protests soon turned violent with reports of clashes between the police and the local residents. Paramilitary forces have been deployed to control the violence besides heavy police presence on the spot.

When the administration reached the spot to demolish the illegal construction at the temple, women were singing bhajans. People then started chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in protest against the administration.

The District Magistrate of East Delhi said that only the railings were to be removed and the work of removing it is going on. According to the administration, the temple is not to be demolished, the purpose is only to clear the footpath by removing the railing.

On the other hand, the local people say that the temple has been there for years, and so far no one has complained of illegal construction.

Delhi

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 12:26 IST

